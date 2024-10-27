Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in MercadoLibre by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,530.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,301.67.

MELI stock opened at $2,047.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,047.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,781.70. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,162.73 and a 12 month high of $2,161.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a PE ratio of 73.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

