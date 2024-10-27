Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stake Increased by Cromwell Holdings LLC

Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 93.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 772.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after purchasing an additional 225,388 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 16.1% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 15.2% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 49.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 74,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 24,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 157.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.80. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

