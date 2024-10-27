Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,315 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $398.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $389.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

