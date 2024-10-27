Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,180 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% in the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.8% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 110,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $61.31 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day moving average of $57.43. The stock has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

