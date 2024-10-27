Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Holdings Boosted by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Hologic by 19.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 39.6% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 195,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Hologic by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Hologic by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $80.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $310,415.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $310,415.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,927.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

