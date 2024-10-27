Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 48,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Hologic by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,927.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,415.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $80.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.86. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

