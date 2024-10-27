Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $466.00 at DA Davidson

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $430.00 to $466.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $398.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $396.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $421.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

