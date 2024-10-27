Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $116.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.13. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.92%.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $321,804.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David P. Malone sold 10,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $132,539.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,985.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,804.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,831 shares of company stock worth $323,657 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

