Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY24 guidance at $5.85-$6.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.850-6.150 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Huron Consulting Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:HURN opened at $103.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.25. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $115.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.
A number of brokerages recently commented on HURN. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.
