IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 5,119 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,550,000. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.9% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total value of $1,550,396.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,333,345.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total transaction of $1,550,396.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,333,345.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,545,087 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $207.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $165.21 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.44.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price for the company. UBS Group cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.42.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

