IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,856 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 3,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $155.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $146.02 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.68 and its 200-day moving average is $171.66.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $109.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.79.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

