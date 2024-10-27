IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.90 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $69,320,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,181,000 after purchasing an additional 150,890 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 36.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 463,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,810,000 after buying an additional 123,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,343,000 after buying an additional 111,154 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 14.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 798,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,101,000 after buying an additional 103,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MOH shares. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,260.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:MOH opened at $325.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.69 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.23 and a 200-day moving average of $329.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

