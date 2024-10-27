IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 36.9% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 3,257.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 84,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 82,419 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 225,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1,138.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 17,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Raymond James by 44.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Raymond James from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Raymond James from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

RJF stock opened at $144.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.32. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $148.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,390. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,063.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

