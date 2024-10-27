IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,412,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter worth about $1,182,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 20 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,643.50.

Markel Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,549.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,568.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,564.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,295.65 and a 12 month high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Equities analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 91.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

