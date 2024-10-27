IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,747 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,826,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320,289 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15,790.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,596,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549,083 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 40.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,309,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,847,000 after acquiring an additional 957,270 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,991,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,077 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $56.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.58. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

