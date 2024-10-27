IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 385 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 45,383 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Illumina by 7.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,659 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth about $383,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Illumina from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Daiwa America raised shares of Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Illumina Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $141.95 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $151.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.53 and its 200-day moving average is $121.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.