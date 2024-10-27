IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 241 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $469.19 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $475.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $482.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

