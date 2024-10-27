IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 3,623 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,962 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,252,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,562,000 after buying an additional 979,597 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,625,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,706 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,606,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,965,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,421,000 after purchasing an additional 433,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,822,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,384,000 after purchasing an additional 171,280 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Argus raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.