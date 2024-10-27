IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 919 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,099,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,343,723,000 after buying an additional 17,367,502 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,654,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $573,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246,519 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 279.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,437,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,186 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $203,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,246,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $107.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $112.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $2,625,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $700,422.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $2,625,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,422.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

