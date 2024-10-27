IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 180,713.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $481,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,884 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 620,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,545,000 after buying an additional 76,721 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 516,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,944,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,862,000 after acquiring an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,149,000 after acquiring an additional 24,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $373.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.17 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $376.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.10.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

