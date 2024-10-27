Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Up 6.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $200.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Impinj traded as high as $206.00 and last traded at $203.89. 528,736 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 466,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.21.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Impinj from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $190.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.60.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.83, for a total transaction of $87,045.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,908,761.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc bought 4,264,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,003.17. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33,050,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,006,638.64. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 366 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.83, for a total transaction of $87,045.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,096 shares in the company, valued at $16,908,761.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,779 shares of company stock worth $3,825,046. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the second quarter worth $103,252,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth $25,747,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,116,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at about $19,195,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at about $9,659,000.

The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 692.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.26.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.86 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

