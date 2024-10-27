Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Stock Price Down 5% – Time to Sell?

Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 62,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 253,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Get Independence Gold alerts:

Independence Gold Stock Up 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76.

Independence Gold (CVE:IGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Independence Gold Corp. will post -0.065625 EPS for the current year.

Independence Gold Company Profile

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in Canada and North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising six claim groups and consist of seventy mineral claims covering an approximately 8,840 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and the Laidman Project comprising six mineral tenures covering an approximately 10,800 hectares located in the British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.