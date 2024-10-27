This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Inno’s 8K filing here.
About Inno
Inno Holdings Inc manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects.
