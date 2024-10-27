Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Increased to $188.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.93.

Shares of ICE opened at $165.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $167.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,875.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock worth $1,202,259 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 528.3% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

