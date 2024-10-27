Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a growth of 18,733.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

PIZ opened at $36.86 on Friday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $38.44. The firm has a market cap of $136.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 635,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,092,000 after purchasing an additional 196,544 shares during the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 1,035.5% in the 2nd quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 156,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 142,640 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

