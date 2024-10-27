Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a growth of 18,733.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.
PIZ opened at $36.86 on Friday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $38.44. The firm has a market cap of $136.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.
PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.
