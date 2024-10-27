iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Get iRobot alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on IRBT

iRobot Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $8.18 on Friday. iRobot has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $247.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.73 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a negative return on equity of 128.49%. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.73) EPS. Analysts expect that iRobot will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRobot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in iRobot by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 474.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 6.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 72.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.