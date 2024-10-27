iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.1% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,898,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $581.90 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $588.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $570.04 and its 200-day moving average is $547.45. The company has a market capitalization of $502.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.