iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Reduced by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.11 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.40.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

