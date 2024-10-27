iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $88.87 and last traded at $88.87, with a volume of 703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $568,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 152.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 61,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

