Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 202,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $1,076,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in CVS Health by 7.1% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,401 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $56.49 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.92.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 47.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.