Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Grows Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 218.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY opened at $181.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.72. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $211.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 60.89%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.55.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

