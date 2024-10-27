Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $574,000 Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Allan B. Hubbard purchased 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,738,557.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SPG stock opened at $170.52 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.05 and a 12 month high of $177.08. The company has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.45.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.46%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.