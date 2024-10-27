Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $657,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $757,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 6,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE D opened at $59.58 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $53.72. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on D

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.