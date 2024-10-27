Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Takes Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000.
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance
SRLN opened at $41.93 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $42.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75.
About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF
The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
