Joseph M. Erlinger Sells 1,099 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $321,325.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,366.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE MCD opened at $292.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.91. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 32.3% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.22.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

