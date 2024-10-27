KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.28 and last traded at $72.28, with a volume of 68929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

KB Financial Group Stock Up 7.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.98.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.36. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 195.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 100,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 66,413 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in KB Financial Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 254,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,276,000 after buying an additional 19,260 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Financial Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after buying an additional 62,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Further Reading

