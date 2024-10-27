Kellanova (NYSE:K) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on K

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $80.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.34. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $49.79 and a 52 week high of $81.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $4,452,494.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,908,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,501,352.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $9,241,118.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,368,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,201,136.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $4,452,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,908,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,501,352.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,191,081 shares of company stock worth $93,637,014 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 529.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kellanova by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.