KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $139.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s current price.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KKR. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $139.88 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $147.15. The company has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.49 and a 200-day moving average of $114.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.