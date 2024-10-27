Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,195 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 129,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $119.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.47.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

