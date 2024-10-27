Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $90.59 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.30 and a 200 day moving average of $83.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 94.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

