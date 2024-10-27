Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 620 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $20,188,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 200.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 276,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,363,000 after buying an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 90.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 862,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 409,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,603.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 61.16%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

