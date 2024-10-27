Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.2% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 57.4% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $482,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $892.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $919.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $862.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $547.61 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $848.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,013.41.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

