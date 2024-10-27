Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Raises Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Natera by 148.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Price Performance

NTRA stock opened at $117.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $133.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTRA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,084 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $419,712.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,293 shares in the company, valued at $21,200,731.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $419,712.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,293 shares in the company, valued at $21,200,731.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $185,946.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,170,315.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,149 shares of company stock valued at $6,007,018. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

