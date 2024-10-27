Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,373 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEM opened at $48.42 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.82.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -47.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963,452.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,378.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,640. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

