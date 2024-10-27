Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 174 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hershey alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Hershey by 218.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 55.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $181.26 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $211.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.50 and a 200 day moving average of $192.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 60.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hershey from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $184.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Argus lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.55.

View Our Latest Report on HSY

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.