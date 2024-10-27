Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Trims Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Guggenheim lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $300.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.96. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.17 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 567.21, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,455,315.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at $38,455,315.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

