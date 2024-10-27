Leerink Partnrs Has Pessimistic Outlook of TMO Q4 Earnings

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will earn $5.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.04. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $21.72 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q1 2025 earnings at $5.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $23.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $26.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.5 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $554.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $420.21 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $605.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.69 EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total transaction of $3,793,167.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,548,375.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 252.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $6,368,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 111,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.