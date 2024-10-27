Leerink Partnrs Has Strong Estimate for UHS Q1 Earnings

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Universal Health Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $4.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.38. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $15.87 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q2 2025 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $256.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.46.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of UHS opened at $202.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.02. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $243.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,248.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at $864,248.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,985 shares in the company, valued at $421,038.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $897,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

