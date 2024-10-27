Leerink Partnrs Reduces Earnings Estimates for ICON Public

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ICON Public in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $14.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.55. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ICON Public’s current full-year earnings is $14.53 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for ICON Public’s FY2025 earnings at $16.27 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $18.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $20.17 EPS.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baird R W lowered ICON Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $376.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $383.00 to $363.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.45.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $220.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.20. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $220.01 and a 12-month high of $347.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in ICON Public by 410.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

