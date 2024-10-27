Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 22.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in nVent Electric by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in nVent Electric by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 7,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,572.04. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 7,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,832.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $86.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average is $73.16. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

